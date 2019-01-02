Tree Sponsorships For Charity Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
Sponsorships are available for downtown trees to benefit local charities supported by the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club; cost varies based upon tree location (click).
The city council approved the campaign last September, at the request of the Club; it ends in March when tree lights are extinguished after the Arts and Crafts Festival.
Sponsorships are available for downtown trees to benefit local charities supported by the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club; cost varies based upon tree location (click).
The city council approved the campaign last September, at the request of the Club; it ends in March when tree lights are extinguished after the Arts and Crafts Festival.
8 comments:
So now mini billboards all over Fairhope, how tacky and more of the taking away what was once the beauty of Fairhope.
Are we doomed to exposure to advertising even on trees now? Will the fish in the bay start carrying tattoos? Will the clouds be seeded with corporate logos? This sunset brought to you by LensCrafters...
Fish in the bay probably glow in the dark with all the pollution and sewage so great place for advertising.
So incredibly tacky! What will be next!
Even though it is for charity, it is kind of tacky
It is not so bad. For a good cause. Lighten up some people!
"For a good cause" does not absolve us of everything. Ask yourself: "Why do we plant trees in our parkways?"
If you know the correct answer, you know that this program defies common sense.
Surely, we can find better way.
I donate to good causes but do not expect or want any sign with my name on it.
I'll lighten up when you develop some higher standards.
Post a Comment