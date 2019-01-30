Trails Proposal For Triangle Property Revived

Fairhope, Alabama
FOR BIKING AND WALKING
Councilman Robert Brown said he had been meeting with a group of cycling enthusiasts for over a year who have an interest in using parts of the city-owned Dyas Triangle property for bicycling trails.
The group discussed having the city construct the trails itself ("bush hogging") but decided it would be better to have it done professionally ... to insure proper design and environmental friendliness.
Brown emphasized trees would be preserved and the property kept in a "natural" state ... and proposed appropriating funds for a feasibility concept study by IMBA Trail Solutions (click) that would cost just under $10K.
In a handout provided, the company describes itself as "the international leader in developing natural surface trails ... excelling at planning, design and construction of natural surface trail facilities and bike parks that provide high-quality experiences for visitors of all ages and ability levels."
Katy Bolton, a member of the group who is also on the city's Bike and Pedestrian Committee, said a similar proposal was made in 2015 and she went with city staff to Montgomery for a recreation trails grant workshop ... but they were unable to move forward with it then for various reasons.
The new trails would connect to the existing Eastern Shore Trail that runs though the area; besides recreation for Fairhope citizens, Bolton emphasized the potential economic benefit for city businesses ... by attracting more visitors and "tourism dollars."
USE OF PROPERTY DEBATED
Councilman Conyers wondered if it would be better to "figure out what we want to do with the triangle property first" before commissioning a bike trail study and councilman Burrell concurred.
Burrell: "Do we even want bike trails there .... or (mostly) trails for walkers and tables for picnickers? What about the ecological impact ... runoff into the creek?"
"Would walkers be worried about getting run over by bikes?"
Bolton said she envisioned trails being family-friendly with clearly marked lanes for bikes or pedestrians ... with perhaps an ADA disability compliant trail all around the perimeter.
Brown said hiring a professional design/construction company would insure proper design and erosion/runoff control.
Councilman Robinson said trails were minimally invasive and could be easily converted back to something else if need be in the future; Councilman Boone supported Brown's plan.
DECISION TO COME
Council members generally liked the idea for bike trails and were asked by Burrell to consider putting appropriating the $10K for the feasibility study on an upcoming council agenda.
Mayor Wilson said proposed uses of the Triangle property should be included in the upcoming Comprehensive Growth Plan update (2020?)... and the bike trail project could be funded using impact fees, grants, as well as some kind of public-private partnership.
TUNNEL UNDER VETERAN'S DRIVE PROPOSED TOO
Councilman Brown said that whatever the property is eventually used for, connectivity between the north and south parcels on either side of Veteran's Drive needs to be established; he proposed a pedestrian tunnel under the road to be constructed simultaneously with the installation of the new roundabout at the Highway 104/Scenic 98 intersection.
Brown: "When the road is closed will be an ideal time ... to install a pedestrian tunnel."
Public Works director Johnson mentioned two possible designs: a corrugated metal pipe as the economy version to last 30 years or a concrete box constriction for 100 years.
The council agreed and Johnson was directed to find a suitable location for the tunnel.
Construction of the roundabout could begin later this year.
|Veteran's Drive through city's "Triangle" property
|City's Triangle Property
|Council work session discussion
|Possible tunnel design
