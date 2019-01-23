Townhomes Approved Adjacent Fly Creek Apartments

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'THE HIGHLANDS AT FLY CREEK'
The planning commission approved multi-occupancy project plans for 77 town homes on just over 10 acres adjacent to the controversial 240 unit Retreat At Fly Creek Village apartment complex now under construction as part of the overall 214 acre Fly Creek Village PUD off of US 98 on Parker Road (behind Publix grocery) that was approved in 2006.
Drainage will be incorporated into the overall drainage plan for the site (apartments et al).
AAC Realty Llc. is the owner (Angelo Corte); the project is to be developed in three phases.
|Site behind Publix
CALLED 'THE HIGHLANDS AT FLY CREEK'
The planning commission approved multi-occupancy project plans for 77 town homes on just over 10 acres adjacent to the controversial 240 unit Retreat At Fly Creek Village apartment complex now under construction as part of the overall 214 acre Fly Creek Village PUD off of US 98 on Parker Road (behind Publix grocery) that was approved in 2006.
Drainage will be incorporated into the overall drainage plan for the site (apartments et al).
AAC Realty Llc. is the owner (Angelo Corte); the project is to be developed in three phases.
|townhomes at upper left
|north is up
No comments:
Post a Comment