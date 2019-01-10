Submitted: Bayshore Christian School Expanding

Fairhope, Alabama
Bayshore Christian School Foundation Purchases Property For New School.
The Bayshore Christian School Foundation has purchased 46 acres in Daphne, Alabama off Highway 13 where it plans to build an academic campus and athletic facilities for their Logic and Rhetoric Schools (Junior High and High level).
The new campus will allow Bayshore to accommodate growth in enrollment it continues to experience: 17%/year for the last five years.
|24835 CR 13
Head of School, Dr. Pamela Mckee says, "More and more parents are choosing what Bayshore has to offer, a Christ-centered classical education that serves families throughout Baldwin County."
The plan is to build classroom space for our high school students and to develop a full athletic complex.
Foundation Chairman Daniel Nance says, "The Lord has provided a place to expand to more students on the Eastern Shore than ever before. The demand is there and we are happy to fill it."
Bayshore Christian School is a ministry of Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church (PCA).
