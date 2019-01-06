'Shux' Pier Restaurant Closed For Season

Fairhope, Alabama
PROPERTY LEASED FROM CITY
According to signs posted, the Shux restaurant located on the main pier will be closed until March; the business is for sale, according to web advertisements.
Since opening in 2015, Shux had been open year round but its predecessor, the Yardarm, was closed during Winter months.
4 comments:
They do not do much business this time of year.
We do not need a restaurant there anymore.
The city ought to buy him out and do something else with the property.
The City already owns the property and leases it for a small fee.
