Translate

Sunday, January 6, 2019

'Shux' Pier Restaurant Closed For Season

Fairhope, Alabama




 PROPERTY LEASED FROM CITY

According to signs posted, the Shux restaurant located on the main pier will be closed until March; the business is for sale, according to web advertisements.

Since opening in 2015, Shux had been open year round but its predecessor, the Yardarm, was closed during Winter months.




at

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

They do not do much business this time of year.

Sunday, January 06, 2019
Anonymous said...

We do not need a restaurant there anymore.

Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Anonymous said...

The city ought to buy him out and do something else with the property.

Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Anonymous said...

The City already owns the property and leases it for a small fee.

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)