Progress On Old Hardware Store Renovation

Fairhope, Alabama
FORMER FAIRHOPE HARDWARE
Stucco is being removed from the front facade revealing old windows and bricks not seen for many decades.
Clay city tile was also used in the construction according to informed sources.
ORIGINAL 'PEOPLE'S STORE'
The building at 310 Fairhope Avenue was completed in 1922 and originally housed the Single Tax Corporation's 'Peoples Cooperative' general merchandise store -- which sold everything from "shoes to plowshares" according to historians; community meetings and other social functions were held in the spacious upstairs auditorium as well.
A Freds, Pigggly Wiggly, Hammond's Grocery, and a Blue Dollar store occupied the building over the years as well, according to a local historian.
FUTURE PLANS
Owners are now seeking official historical status for the building, to facilitate restoration. (McNair Historic Preservation Inc. is assisting.)
The first floor is to eventually be converted to three retail spaces ... and the second to a residence/office space, according to a city building official.
|CA 1920's
FUTURE PLANS
Owners are now seeking official historical status for the building, to facilitate restoration. (McNair Historic Preservation Inc. is assisting.)
The first floor is to eventually be converted to three retail spaces ... and the second to a residence/office space, according to a city building official.
|2019
5 comments:
Maybe they could start a go fund me account?
They should ask the mayor how to renovate the living space with grants so we can all help pay for fabulous living space!
Any info on who the retail tenants are or who the owner/builder/remodeler is? I am thrilled to see any movement on this!
More retail equals less available parking.
I was downtown the other morning right around 10AM. While I sat in my car waiting, I watched many cars pull up to the front of the shops and park. The drivers (e right in front if where I was parked) then got out, unlocked shop doors and went inside. There's no parking because the shopkeepers and their employees are taking them up. Oh, well.
