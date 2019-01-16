New Restaurant Venu Coming To Pier?

Fairhope, Alabama
FORMERLY CALLED 'SHUX' SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR
According to a sign posted today, a new venue may be in store for the restaurant on the main pier, to be appropriately called 'The Pier Bar and Grill.'
There will be an all-new menu "including breakfast" but the Gambino family will still be owners the sign says. (Rick Gambino has a long-term lease for the city property.)
Unconfirmed reports say a gift shop will be incorporated there as well.
Shux closed earlier this month.
(We have reached out to the owners for comment but received no reply yet.)
3 comments:
Where are the poeple going to park?
Please put your famous salad and breadsticks on the menu!
Maybe they will park where patrons of every previous restaurant at this location parked.
Of course, when the sky is always falling, parking anywhere outdoors has associated risks.
