New Penalties Imposed On Water Tank Painters

Fairhope, Alabama
CELL ANTENNAS INSTALLED LATER THIS MONTH?
Painting contractors were putting the finishing touches on the 2 million gallon water tank today, but since the project was not completed by January 1st, new $2000/day penalties are being imposed.
It was possible for cell phone providers to start re-installing their antennas three weeks ago according to a spokesman for prime contractor Utility Services, but none did.
City Operations Director Peterson told the Times AT&T planned to begin re-installation on January 14, but did not know about the others (Verizon, Sprint).
The private companies lease the space on top for their antennas from the city.
CELL ANTENNAS INSTALLED LATER THIS MONTH?
Painting contractors were putting the finishing touches on the 2 million gallon water tank today, but since the project was not completed by January 1st, new $2000/day penalties are being imposed.
It was possible for cell phone providers to start re-installing their antennas three weeks ago according to a spokesman for prime contractor Utility Services, but none did.
City Operations Director Peterson told the Times AT&T planned to begin re-installation on January 14, but did not know about the others (Verizon, Sprint).
The private companies lease the space on top for their antennas from the city.
No comments:
Post a Comment