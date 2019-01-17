New Fairhope History Lecture Series Kicks Off

Fairhope, Alabama
COMMUNITY THEATRE IN FAIRHOPE
Local historian Donnie Barrett and actor Robin Page spoke about early live theatre in Fairhope ... and the birth and growth of Theatre 98 during the first of this year's history lectures at the Giddens Auditorium at the library (first Thursday of every month until May).
Barrett referred to a book called 'Educated Fools' by Clement Coleman that mentioned the many clubs, study groups, leagues, and other organizations formed by early Fairhope "intellectuals."
"MINSTREL" PLAYS / SHAKESPEARE FIRST
In about 1915, Dr. George Sheldon, a pharmacist, and William 'Pop' Dealy organized minstrel plays at the PPK men's (drinking) club on De La Mare Street and Barrett remembered such plays being held around town well into the 1960's.
In the 1920's Shakepeare's plays began to be performed regularly at various places around town: in clubs, in gullies, an outdoor pavilion by the bay, and Comings Hall on the old Organic School campus (now Coastal Community college).
Barrett remembered a professional theatre group too, called Jubilee Fish Theatre, that existed for a while in the early 1990's: it started each performance with a barbershop quartet dressed in fish heads (pictured above).
THEATRE 98 FORMED IN 1960
Fairhope Little Theatre was formed later in 1935 by Gretchen Riggs ... and the Baldwin County Theatre Arts Association in 1952: those groups merged to form Theatre 98 (named for the highway) in 1960; Betty Jo Wolfe was its first President.
Plays were still performed at various places around town -- Comings Hall, high school auditorium, and even the Grand Hotel -- until 1970 when it became "dormant" for a while ... until revived and incorporated in 1983 (performances held at the Eastern Shore Art Center and Civic Center).
CURRENT LOCATION HISTORIC
In 1985, Theatre 98 moved into its current building on Morphy Avenue according to the organization's Vice President Robin Page.
Constructed in 1920, the building was originally the First Baptist Church of Fairhope and was used later as a satellite courthouse, among other things.
In 2010 the city constructed a new shop and storage space for the theatre next door and in 2014 the building was awarded a historic plaque by the Baldwin County Historical Commission.
The first production this season will be Tennessee Williams' 'A Streetcar named Desire' beginning in February.
|Donnie Barrett wearing fish head prop
COMMUNITY THEATRE IN FAIRHOPE
|Educated Fools?
Barrett referred to a book called 'Educated Fools' by Clement Coleman that mentioned the many clubs, study groups, leagues, and other organizations formed by early Fairhope "intellectuals."
"MINSTREL" PLAYS / SHAKESPEARE FIRST
|PPK club minstrel show
In the 1920's Shakepeare's plays began to be performed regularly at various places around town: in clubs, in gullies, an outdoor pavilion by the bay, and Comings Hall on the old Organic School campus (now Coastal Community college).
Barrett remembered a professional theatre group too, called Jubilee Fish Theatre, that existed for a while in the early 1990's: it started each performance with a barbershop quartet dressed in fish heads (pictured above).
THEATRE 98 FORMED IN 1960
|Comings Hall ca. 1920's
Plays were still performed at various places around town -- Comings Hall, high school auditorium, and even the Grand Hotel -- until 1970 when it became "dormant" for a while ... until revived and incorporated in 1983 (performances held at the Eastern Shore Art Center and Civic Center).
CURRENT LOCATION HISTORIC
In 1985, Theatre 98 moved into its current building on Morphy Avenue according to the organization's Vice President Robin Page.
|Robin Page
In 2010 the city constructed a new shop and storage space for the theatre next door and in 2014 the building was awarded a historic plaque by the Baldwin County Historical Commission.
The first production this season will be Tennessee Williams' 'A Streetcar named Desire' beginning in February.
|350 Morphy Avenue
No comments:
Post a Comment