More Signs Posted Ilegally Sunday

Fairhope, Alabama
PREVIOUS WARNINGS IGNORED
Numerous realtor and other signs could be found posted on public property around town Sunday; fines of up to $500 and/or jail time could apply for repeat offenders.
Councilman Burrell thinks they are detracting for the city's reputation as most picturesque town in the state; mayor Wilson asks citizens to take photos and send them to her office for further investigation by city officers.
PREVIOUS WARNINGS IGNORED
Numerous realtor and other signs could be found posted on public property around town Sunday; fines of up to $500 and/or jail time could apply for repeat offenders.
Councilman Burrell thinks they are detracting for the city's reputation as most picturesque town in the state; mayor Wilson asks citizens to take photos and send them to her office for further investigation by city officers.
1 comment:
Certain realtors can get away with anything around here.
Post a Comment