Sunday, January 27, 2019

More Signs Posted Ilegally Sunday

Fairhope, Alabama







PREVIOUS WARNINGS IGNORED

Numerous realtor and other signs could be found posted on public property around town Sunday; fines of up to $500 and/or jail time could apply for repeat offenders.

Councilman Burrell thinks they are detracting for the city's reputation as most picturesque town in the state; mayor Wilson asks citizens to take photos and send them to her office for further investigation by city officers.



Anonymous said...

Certain realtors can get away with anything around here.

Sunday, January 27, 2019

