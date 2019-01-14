More Cell Phone Towers Coming To Town

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: A moratorium on installation of new antennas may not be allowed by Federal law, according to planning director Dyess. (Telecommunications Act)
FIFTH GENERATION (5G) SERVICE ANTICIPATED
Planning Director Dyess told the city council AT&T has approached the planning department about installing small cell towers along Greeno Road (initially) to fill in coverage gaps in its current 4G service and to provide new 5G service when it becomes widely available in coming years; the larger towers on water tanks and elsewhere would remain too.
(Verizon installed a few small towers on Mobile Street (photo above) several years ago to fill gaps.)
Dyess' concerns were aesthetics (how they look) and proliferation of the poles since all three local providers are expected to want to install them in city right of ways.
IT department director Montgomery said the poles would be 30-40 feet tall and need to be 300-400 feet apart for 4G, less for 5G (line of sight) ... eventually even on streets in neighborhoods.
The companies prefer using their own wooden poles (rather than existing city utility poles) because they are quicker and easier to install; but city poles could be used as well.
NEW REGULATIONS NEEDED
Mayor Wilson said AT&T had already presented a map of where they want to install theirs ... but "we want to get ahead of them as a city with our own plan ... based on what we want them to look like."
A new type of street light that incorporates all three companies' antennas was cited as one possibility (below).
INSTALLATION MORATORIUM PROPOSED
Dyess said a limited moratorium on installation of new towers would give the planning department time to come up with suitable regulations based upon best management practices and to consult other cities where installation has already begun ... to prevent more "eyesores" from developing here.
The city's Planning Commission will have to approve installation; no formal applications have been received yet but AT&T's is expected by Spring.
Council members instructed him to bring back a moratorium proposal as soon as possible; councilman Burrell said citizens will demand the new service when it becomes available (5G).
Update: A moratorium on installation of new antennas may not be allowed by Federal law, according to planning director Dyess. (Telecommunications Act)
|Small cell tower on Mobile Street
|Antennas could be incorporated in street lights
The 5G network causes cancer, even our own Gov. experts agree on that. There is a huge price to pay for prior knowledge cause harm to citizens. And protection law for elected officials does not apply/when knowledge of harm known. Meaning you can be sued even if you are the Mayor or council member. Do not put this in residential areas, or there will be many lawsuits to come.
How about we study the effects to humans or at least report the info to date on the effect 5G has to humans. Then decide if needed.
As far as we know no evidence has ever been found connecting cell phones and cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI):
“Studies thus far have not shown a consistent link between cell phone use and cancers of the brain, nerves, or other tissues of the head or neck. More research is needed because cell phone technology and how people use cell phones have been changing rapidly.”
Everyone needs to go to the library, when it is not closed for repairs and read this journal article: Di Ciaula, A. (2018). Towards 5G communication systems: Are there health implications? International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, 221(3), 367-375; Russell, C. (2018). 5 G wireless telecommunications expansion: Public health and environmental implications. Environmental Research, 165, 484-495; Pall, M. (2018). Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health. Environmental Research, 164, 405-416.
There may so that are surprised by the research!
All radio frequencies have the potential to harm humans if exposed to a high amount for a prolonged period of time. The higher the frequency the higher the possibility for harm. Sense the mid 90’s all communications facilities, towers included are calculated and measured for exposure and limits set and adhered to. Retired after 40 years in the industry and cancer free.
The risk of getting cancer from the sun is many times greater so lock your doors and live a do nothing life.
Look at all the small round communications discs that are not pointed towards Satellites, those are point to point links near the same frequencies as 5g. Careful don’t walk in front of one or your head will vaporize.
Radon in your home, fire retardant chemicals in your couch, plastic water bottles, that third glass of wine, voting democratic, are all harmful but people do it anyway.
Post a Comment