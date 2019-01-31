Knoll Park Prescribed Burn Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
PINE FOREST RESTORATION PROJECT
This mornng's prescribed burning of Knoll Park went off without a hitch; a brisk east wind blew smoke out over the bay a expected.
Periodic burning is essential to the pine forest restoration project underway there since 2007.
Retired forester and city Tree Committee member Patrick Waldrop supervised the group of volunteers as Fairhope Volunteer firemen stood by to assist.
The last burn was in 2015.
