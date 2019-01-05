Translate

Saturday, January 5, 2019

January 2019 Art Walk Scenes

Fairhope, Alabama


Eastern Shore Art Center

ESAC

ESAC














downtown
at

Anonymous said...

Weird stuff.

Sunday, January 06, 2019
Anonymous said...

I have zero use for the ESAC since they made a big deal display of some very crude "artwork" during the 2016 presidential campaign. Really in poor taste.

Sunday, January 06, 2019
Anonymous said...

Tell us about it.

Monday, January 07, 2019
Anonymous said...

ESAC is quite the judgmental and has little objectivity.They are quite vindictive to their selection in artist who apply for even the art walk.Sort of like a pillar club.

Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Anonymous said...

Doesn't matter what your politics are, bad taste is bad taste not art.

http://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2016/10/operation_trump_bruce_larsen_j.html

Sunday, January 13, 2019

