January 2019 Art Walk Scenes

"All the news that's fit to post" in Baldwin County, Alabama
Weird stuff.
I have zero use for the ESAC since they made a big deal display of some very crude "artwork" during the 2016 presidential campaign. Really in poor taste.
Tell us about it.
ESAC is quite the judgmental and has little objectivity.They are quite vindictive to their selection in artist who apply for even the art walk.Sort of like a pillar club.
Doesn't matter what your politics are, bad taste is bad taste not art.http://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2016/10/operation_trump_bruce_larsen_j.html
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Weird stuff.
I have zero use for the ESAC since they made a big deal display of some very crude "artwork" during the 2016 presidential campaign. Really in poor taste.
Tell us about it.
ESAC is quite the judgmental and has little objectivity.They are quite vindictive to their selection in artist who apply for even the art walk.Sort of like a pillar club.
Doesn't matter what your politics are, bad taste is bad taste not art.
http://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2016/10/operation_trump_bruce_larsen_j.html
Post a Comment