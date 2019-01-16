Hwy 98 Adaptive Traffic Signal Project Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
QUARTERLY ESMPO MEETINGS
Twenty eight "adaptive" traffic signals on U.S. Highway 98 from Fairhope to Interstate 10 are now fully operational and synchronized, according to the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator's report during today's Technical Advisory Committee meeting.
Begun in 2015 and jointly funded by the MPO, Baldwin County, and ALDOT ($3 million) -- the computerized system intended to increase the highway's capacity and reduce commute time has been adjusting itself to traffic flow for the past six months or so ... and will only need "tweaking" from now on.
Wait times on side streets may increase some at times and time allowed for turning may be short, however.
Additional signals are planned for the South Drive and Old Battles intersections.
A similar system is planned for the Highway 181 corridor.
Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson is this committee's chairman.
FINAL BUILDING STATISTICS FOR 2018
Last year's building statistics were also reviewed during the meeting. In the Eastern Shore MPO's jurisdiction there were:
* 1,728 new preliminary lot plat approvals.
* 820 final lots approved.
* 1,403 building permits issued.
(Including the communities of Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Loxley and adjacent unincorporated Baldwin
County.)
|U.S. Highway 98
|ESMPO Technical Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday
3 comments:
Sometimes you sit and sit there waiting to turn left off Parker Rd. with no traffic in sight in either direction on 98 ... .
Also, turning left north onto 98 from eastbound 104 ... it does not change at all!
LOL....you are so correct about the turning left on 98 from 104. I am never even surprised anymore when I sit through several light changes before getting a green left turn arrow. Someone needs to take a look at that one!!
They ought to be figuring out ways to take out signals not add more. How about roundabouts or bridges instead?
Post a Comment