Sunday, January 6, 2019

Former Rite Aid To Become Grocery

Fairhope, Alabama




GREENO ROAD STORE

Independent sources say the old Rite Aid drug store on Greeno Road at the corner of Morphy Avenue will become an "upscale" grocery store of some kind.
Anonymous said...

Well, at least it won't be razed or left vacant. Upscale? Shouldn't surprise any of us, right?

Sunday, January 06, 2019
Anonymous said...

Fresh Market, oh Please!!!!

Sunday, January 06, 2019
Unknown said...

It was reported in this morning's paper: https://www.al.com/business/index.ssf/2019/01/specialty_grocery_coming_to_fa.html.

Sunday, January 06, 2019
Anonymous said...

Starbucks should locate there. Already a drive thru.

Tuesday, January 08, 2019

