Environmental Committee Hears Sewage Report

Fairhope, Alabama
UPGRADES TO BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR
The city's Environmental Advisory Committee heard an update on sewage system upgrade plans from Utility Operations Director Peterson and Wastewater Department Manager Whitman.
The system functions well and will be able to meet area growth projections for 10-15 years out but is sometimes overwhelmed by intrusion of rainwater into old-type pipes and manholes during heavy rainstorms, Peterson said.
Inspection and relining of numerous old (brick) manholes and pipes (with plastic) is an ongoing process for his crews, Whitman said.
FIVE YEAR PLAN IN PROGRESS
Peterson, a civil engineer, said phase one of their Five Year Utility Capital Spending Plan is scheduled to begin as early as this Summer, including wastewater collection system transmission and rehabilitation:
* Repairs to the leaking Church Street Outfall (trunk) pipeline to the treatment plant.
* Repairs to the leaking Bayou Drive, Fairwood Blvd., Fairhope Avenue (trunk) line to the plant.
* Relocate and upgrade Fels Avenue lift station.
* Various mapping upgrades for future modeling and assessment of the Grand Hotel lift station.
Project design is finishing up now and excavating the city streets could begin this Summer, Peterson said; storm water drainage upgrades to the streets and other underground utility repairs will be performed simultaneously.
Total cost of Phase One is estimated to be $4,685,000; expected RESTORE ACT grants are to be used for some funding.
Phase Two is currently scheduled for 2020 including a new lift station and "force" mains (vs. gravity feed) on south Section Street and force mains on east Fairhope Avenue and north CR 13 to Hwy 104.
COMMITTEE QUESTIONS SLOW PROGRESS
Committee members voiced frustration with the seemingly slow progress but offered their help to speed things up, such as with water quality testing.
John Menelos, a visitor to the meeting, presented a long list of questions, including if Peterson may be overloaded and had adequate resources to accomplish his job?
Peterson said he thought he did at this time but may need more "technical" assistance down the road.
Peterson is supervising upgrades of the city's three other utilities as well; he is to attend the environmental committee's next meeting to continue the conversation.
the
|Peterson standing
UPGRADES TO BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR
The city's Environmental Advisory Committee heard an update on sewage system upgrade plans from Utility Operations Director Peterson and Wastewater Department Manager Whitman.
The system functions well and will be able to meet area growth projections for 10-15 years out but is sometimes overwhelmed by intrusion of rainwater into old-type pipes and manholes during heavy rainstorms, Peterson said.
Inspection and relining of numerous old (brick) manholes and pipes (with plastic) is an ongoing process for his crews, Whitman said.
FIVE YEAR PLAN IN PROGRESS
Peterson, a civil engineer, said phase one of their Five Year Utility Capital Spending Plan is scheduled to begin as early as this Summer, including wastewater collection system transmission and rehabilitation:
* Repairs to the leaking Church Street Outfall (trunk) pipeline to the treatment plant.
* Repairs to the leaking Bayou Drive, Fairwood Blvd., Fairhope Avenue (trunk) line to the plant.
* Relocate and upgrade Fels Avenue lift station.
* Various mapping upgrades for future modeling and assessment of the Grand Hotel lift station.
Project design is finishing up now and excavating the city streets could begin this Summer, Peterson said; storm water drainage upgrades to the streets and other underground utility repairs will be performed simultaneously.
Total cost of Phase One is estimated to be $4,685,000; expected RESTORE ACT grants are to be used for some funding.
Phase Two is currently scheduled for 2020 including a new lift station and "force" mains (vs. gravity feed) on south Section Street and force mains on east Fairhope Avenue and north CR 13 to Hwy 104.
COMMITTEE QUESTIONS SLOW PROGRESS
Committee members voiced frustration with the seemingly slow progress but offered their help to speed things up, such as with water quality testing.
John Menelos, a visitor to the meeting, presented a long list of questions, including if Peterson may be overloaded and had adequate resources to accomplish his job?
Peterson said he thought he did at this time but may need more "technical" assistance down the road.
Peterson is supervising upgrades of the city's three other utilities as well; he is to attend the environmental committee's next meeting to continue the conversation.
the
No comments:
Post a Comment