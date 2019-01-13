Colony Cemetery Entrance Renovated

Fairhope, Alabama
The Single Tax Corporation is renovating the entrance to the Colony Cemetery as well as the sidewalk on the corner (Oak and Section St.).
A 400 niche columbarium is being planned within the cemetery as well, near the entrance kiosk.
Both projects use the yearly rent for colony land payed by the organization's lessees.
|columbarium to be here
Will be glad when they are done. That is one of the hardest intersections in Fairhope to pull out of. The work/slabs of rocks, etc has made it impossible. Don't know why the city won't put a light up there. People fly up Section Street with no regards to posted speed limit sign. Maybe some speed humps? But the work looks great, not Single Tax problem.
Improvements to this and other intersections around town were designed by a consultant several years ago ... but never implemented. (A traffic signal was one option mentioned here.)
Typical Fairhope. Spend $$$$ for consults but never do anything about it.
