Friday, January 25, 2019
Cell Phone Antenna Reinstallation Begins On Water Tank
Fairhope, Alabama
AT&T has begun reinstalling its cell phone antennas on the 2 million gallon water tank on Fairhope Avenue that was just painted; other companies to follow.
at
6:33:00 PM
