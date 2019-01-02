Translate

Monday, January 21, 2019

2 Million Gallon Water Tank Finally Fully Painted

Fairhope, Alabama






The 2 million gallon water tank on Fairhope Avenue just east of Bishop Road has been fully painted.

Timelines for  re-installation of cell phone antennas are up to the private companies involved: AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon.

New 5G equipment needed may slow down the process, according to informed sources.
