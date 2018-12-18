Water Tank Ready For Cellular Antenna Reinstallation (UPDATED)

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: Sources now say it may be mid-January before antennas are re-installed, because of the holidays.
PAINTING NOT COMPLETED THOUGH
According to a spokesman for the company contracted to paint it, the 2 million gallon water tank on Fairhope Avenue is now ready for re-installation of cell phone antennas on top ... but no timeline has been given yet by the three carriers involved.
The tank needs one final coat of paint, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year (when additional financial penalties of $2K/day begin).
Utility Services Company spokesman Karl Nelson:
"The containment is off the tank and we have additional resources cleaning up while the final coat of paint is underway. I have been in contact with Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T and have sent them pictures. They are pulling together their installation plans to coordinate the installs. Our current plan is to leave a stripe down the side of the tank to allow them to install the antennas without damaging the paint and then we will paint out that area once installed. We will work around the carrier schedules to handle any remaining items."
