K-1 Purchase Deal Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama
FEDERAL GRANT STILL NOT APPROVED
According to Council President Burrell, Baldwin Board of Education chairman Christenberry and superintendent Tyler have agree to extend the timeline for closing on the K-1 purchase up to an additional 90 days to allow more time for a federal Economic Development Administration grant to materialize; terms of the purchase agreement signed by all parties last September specified the purchase should be completed by year's end.
If awarded, the $6.1 million grant is to be used to purchase the property and begin renovating the oldest part of the building fronting Church Street as an incubator for new technology businesses (called HATCH) in conjunction with the University of Alabama ... and the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN A FACTOR?
Complicating the matter is the current federal government "shutdown" that includes the agencies involved with the grant (EDA, Commerce Department).
Proposals for the rest of the building include college classrooms and a performing arts center, but we have been told nothing firm has been settled yet.
Last week several members of the administration and councilmen traveled to Ocean Springs, Ms. to inspect an old school there that had been converted to an art center.
|Ocean Springs school now used as art center
7 comments:
So much going on so fast in Fairhope. This is a different subject - the property on 181 and Gayfer that used to be Klumpp airfield has a sold sign on it. Anyone know what the plans are for this land?
A city planning department official told us a local group of investors had purchased the property along Hwy 181 ... and were interested in a multi-use development of some kind (commercial and residential).
It will be approximately 79+ residential homes.It is one of seven developments that will over run our antiquated infrastructure.
The old school property should be a badly parking lot not another building the city can not maintain .
Thank you publisher for that info. It is probably not in city limits, is it? So that could be a concern for zoning.
Is this true? 79+ homes?
What is a 'badly parking lot'? I understand spell check errors but I don't get what the poster was proposing? Do we need a big parking lot there? No! I wish that private developers had purchased rather than the clumsy City Council; they have proven to be clueless with their previous purchases and should not be allowed to 'go shopping'.
