Hollinghead Appointed Permanent Chief

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY'S FIRST FEMALE POLICE CHIEF
After serving four months as interim chief, the city council appointed Stephanie Hollinghead as permanent Chief of Police, two months before her probationary period was to end.
Hollinghead thanked the council for putting "faith and trust in me," adding, "it had been an amazing four months ... with some challenges" as well.
She told the Times later a high priority will be filling numerous personnel vacancies in the department.
Congratulations!
