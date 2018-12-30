Translate

Sunday, December 30, 2018

Harbor Board Considering Options

Fairhope, Alabama


Harbor Board committee

CITY DOCKS ON FLY CREEK

During its last meeting the city's Harbor Board continued discussing options for the city's marina on Fly Creek: seek an operator to reopen the boatyard or convert the area to dry boat storage only (or some combination of both).

A preliminary study by one member indicated dry storage only would bring in more revenue for the city, but some members thought that maximizing revenue generation should not be the main consideration.

The Board is expected to make a recommendation about how to proceed to the city council early next year.





DOCK REPAIR UNDERWAY

City marina staff had been repairing one of the docks damaged by recent storms; funding to repair other damaged sections of dock has been included in the city's FY 2019 budget.


NEW MEMBER WELCOMED

The Board welcomed new member Donald Bates, a geologist at Thompson Engineering and former city alderman in Canton, Ms.



Dock repair

at

