Fairhope Schools Get Good Report Cards

Fairhope, Alabama
STATE REPORT CARDS ISSUED FOR LAST YEAR
All Fairhope-area schools in the Baldwin County school system received 'A' grades based on factors like academic achievement, academic growth (year to year), graduation rates, absenteeism and other factors, according to state report cards for each school for the 2017-18 school year.
Individual school scores were as follows:
#1. Fairhope Elementary: 97
#2. Fairhope Intermediate: 94
#3. Fairhope Middle: 93
#4, #5. Fairhope High: 92 J. Larry Newton: 92
By comparison, the average for the whole Baldwin County system was a 'B' (85) ... and for the state a 'B' as well (80).
BALDWIN COUNTY REPORT CARDS
