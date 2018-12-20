Entertainment District Proposal Fails Again

Fairhope, Alabama
SECOND TIME THIS YEAR
After hearing the concerns of police chief Hollinghead and objections of several citizens, a motion by councilman Brown for approval of a proposal to form a downtown entertainment district for open carry of alcoholic beverages during special events died lacking a second by any of the others.
Only one citizen present spoke in favor.
Hollinghead said her department was understaffed and already had difficulty keeping up with special events; she thought the ordinance was not clear enough as well, needed an "educational component."
Councilmen Burrell and Conyers, who voted for the district when it came up the first time last January, were against it this time for various reasons.
Burrell said he thought it could be "edited" and amended for clarity ... but that did not happen; others cited confusion with how the ordinance was written too.
Brown said he favored it to prevent businesses from being fined by state regulators should customers take the beverages outside; he too conceded it was vague.
|Chief Hollinghead
15 comments:
I hate that this has not passed; Robert Brown is correct that the wrong people are being penalized in the current situation. Anyone that believes that downtown Fairhope is alcohol-free is an idiot; everyone at the parades or Art Walks either brings their own drinks, purchases drinks from local bars and restaurants or indulges in the free wine and beer at the wonderful galleries and other shops that entertain us for Art Walks. Passing this ordinance would have encouraged everyone to leave their own drinks at home because we could all go out and buy a drink at the Book Bar, perhaps, then leave and go maybe to Dragonfly or Bone & Barrell, etc. and then be able to walk to another gallery or music event. I don't want to pay $10 for a cocktail at one stop and then have to throw it out because I can't take it outside 5 minutes later.
If having a difference in opinion makes one an idiot, than welcome to the club.
They did the right thing. Not going to give more opinion on my answer because there are plenty of those on these comments that do!
People already drink outside, no stopping it now. This is what happens when Walmart moves in. We tried to warn you but you would not listen then. Downtown becomes for tourists and visitors seeking entertainment. No going back now.
Wow, I never knew Walmart was a tourist attraction.
Downtown IS for tourists and visitors!!! If it wasn't for tourist and visitors every business down there wold be boarded up. What does Walmart have to do with it?!?!?! Geeeeez...
You must be a newcomer too. Before Walmart, downtown had businesses oriented to locals not tourists. No Hampton Inn either. All that changed when the big box came in! Now the downtown is just a watering hole for visitors and antique store hunters. Had to happen though or dry up completely like so many other towns destroyed by the big boxes.
Downtown Fairhope stopped having shops locals would shop long before Walmart.
Gee, arrogant much? Not a newcomer. Ask any business owner downtown and they will tell you they are happy to have the extra business so they can support their families, pay their bills, hire more people, grow their business...you know all those evil capitalistic ideals. How is downtown not still oriented to locals? Every time I go there I see all kinds of locals I know. You can't go anywhere in Fairhope without bumping into one local after another. If you think this town is being overun by tourists you need to get out more.
It is true Walmart killed the old Fairhope. It is gone forever. Welcome to the brave new world of bars, antique shopes, and stores too expensive for normal people.
Went downtown for a walk a few days ago, yes the new merchants are happy as anyone would be making a buck. Been living in Fairhope 50 years, saw no one I knew, did encounter many a rude tourist, so I won’t be going back. I won’t give a name to those who continue to think all with an opposing thought is ether arrogant or an idiot but do prefer the tourist over them. Fairhope has been in flux for about 30 years now as any town that’s been discovered has. Can point and blame many a person or new business but if it upsets you that much, blame yourself.
Look Billy Bob you need to calm down and quit calling people names. Go see your doctor maybe he can prescribe something?
Huh?
Art Walk Fridays and the KOER and MOM parades are ALL about the locals. This is why I think it was a mistake to shoot down something that benefited Fairhope restaurants/bars without punishing them for random tourists escaping with drinks in hand. Now I am hearing that the Baptist Church that has taken over the city delivered this verdict to Jack Burrell and he hammered it home......he owes the Baptists and doesn't care about the residents and business owners here. Fairhope is becoming Jacktown and that's not going to be a place anyone wants to live or visit.
The Federal Gov. shows a migration from the North to the South. Baldwin County is tops in Al. And has nothing to do with a chain store. As to those that choose to drink, enjoy. It does not need a town law for you to indulge. And if you feel a need to walk and drink try the beach. Think of the liability the town would take on. As for the taverns or so called book store, if you need this to survive. Maybe think of a new line, Christian books, Fairhope Art, Media, I got it the Founders history. I am sure they would be proud of all those who want to walk around with a glass held high.
